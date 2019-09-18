Tony Award-Winning Producers Sue Wagner & John Johnson Form Wagner Johnson Productions

Seven-time Tony Award winning producers Sue Wagner and John Johnson announced today the formation of Wagner Johnson Productions, a new venture that will see the longtime collaborators produce and general manage an array of theatrical productions including their current slate of the Almost Famous musical and the full range of Scott Rudin Productions’ theatrical ventures.

The Broadway-bound Almost Famous, based on the 2000 film and opening this month at the Old Globe in San Diego, is co-produced with Lia Vollack and Joey Parnes.

REX/Shutterstock

“I have worked alongside Sue and John since they first began in this business,” said Parnes, Wagner and Johnson’s longtime mentor, in a statement, and it has been a great privilege to see them grow into the industry powerhouses they’ve become. I’m particularly thrilled that we will get to continue working together on Almost Famous.”

Said Wagner and Johnson: “Joey Parnes has been an incredible mentor and we feel very lucky to have learned from him and worked along side him for the past 17 years. We’re deeply proud of our joyous past collaborations and we look forward to many more.”

Joey Parnes Productions, established in 1999 and winner of 8 Tony Awards, will continue operating in its Manhattan headquarters, with new Broadway and London projects in development. Tony winning productions have included A Gentleman’s Guide To Love And Murder, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike and the revival of Hair.

Wagner and Johnson’s Broadway credits include Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Hillary and Clinton, King Lear, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Waverly Gallery, The Iceman Cometh, Carousel, Three Tall Women, Meteor Shower, 1984, The Glass Menagerie, Hello, Dolly!, A Doll’s House, Part 2, The Front Page, The Humans, and A Raisin in the Sun, among many others as well as touring and West End productions.

