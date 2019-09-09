Todd Strauss-Schulson In Talks To Direct ‘Zombie Brother’ For STX & Tencent

Since 2011, the digital comic book has clocked more than 24 billion views over 241 episodes, and its animated series has attracted more than 3.7B views in its first two seasons. Zombie Brother was also adapted into a stage play.

Strauss-Schulson recently directed the Rebel Wilson comedy Isn’t It Romantic for New Line. His prior credits include A Very Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas, and the horror comedy Final Girls.

Zombie Brother will be co-produced by Tencent Pictures, STXfilms and Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan’s Free Association. Tatum and Free Association have been attached to produce the project with Tencent going back to March 2017. will be co-produced by Tencent Pictures, STXfilms and Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan’s Free Association. Tatum and Free Association have been attached to produce the project with Tencent going back to March 2017. STX boarded back in May 2018.

“Todd is the perfect choice for Zombie Brother. His films thrive with a heart, energy, comic pace and visual inventiveness all their own,” said STXfilms Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson who made the announcement today with Edward Cheng of Tencent Pictures.

STX Films will distribute the film in North America, while Tencent Pictures will release the pic in China. Tatum, Carolin, Kiernan and Michael Parets are producing for Free Association. Edward Cheng and Howard Chen are the executive producers, with Conor Zorn serving as producer for Tencent Pictures. Sam Brown is overseeing the film for the studio along with Drew Simon.

Strauss-Schulson is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment. Free Association is represented by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

This Friday STX opens the Jennifer Lopez-Constance Wu stripper crime pic Hustlers which made its world premiere at TIFF this week, notching a 96% fresh Rotten Tomatoes grade.