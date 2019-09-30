Studiocanal Inks Library Deal With Classic Horror Brand Hammer Films

Studiocanal has inked a deal with classic UK horror brand Hammer Films for the former to license global distribution and marketing rights to films from the Hammer catalogue of more than 200 titles, including the right to market the Hammer brand name and trademarks in relation to films in the agreement.

Studiocanal will handle international all-rights sales of the library and direct distribution in its own territories, including the UK, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand, and will also look to develop merchandising and licensing opportunities with the Hammer brand.

The deal was negotiated by Simon Oakes CEO of Hammer Films and John Rodden, Head of Home Entertainment and Library UK on behalf of Studiocanal.

The two companies have a long-standing relationship having collaborated on restorations of many of the key films in the library, and Studiocanal already controls rights to many of the Hammer horror titles.

Hammer classics include The Curse Of Frankenstein, Dracula and The Mummy, which spawned numerous sequels.

John Rodden, Head of UK Home Entertainment & Library at Studiocanal said of the deal, “We’re delighted to partner with Hammer Films and add to our extensive catalogue of classic films. The Hammer name is truly iconic and we look forward to developing the brand on a global basis.”

Simon Oakes, CEO of Hammer Films added, “Th Studiocanal library already includes many films that Hammer co-produced with its British distributors in the 1960s and 70s. This partnership is both an exciting opportunity for our two companies and a new chapter in a long filmmaking tradition.”