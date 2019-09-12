Student Academy Awards Unveils 2019 Winners

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday selected 16 student as winners of the 46th Student Academy Awards. Medal placements — gold, silver and bronze — in the seven award categories will be revealed October 17 in a ceremony at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

This year’s winning films — selected from 1,615 entries from 255 domestic and 105 international colleges and universities — are also eligible to compete for this year’s Oscar competition in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Subject categories. Past winners have garnered 62 Oscar nominations and won or shared 12 awards.

Winners is the seven categories include three from AFI sweeping the Narrative (Domestic Film Schools) category: Asher Jelinsky for Miller & Son, Hao Zheng for The Chef and Omer Ben-Shachar for Tree #3.

AMPAS said first-time honors included for Ecole Cantonale d’Art de Lausanne in Switzerland, Westerdals Kristiania University College in Norway and Villanova University.

Here’s the full list of winners (listed alphabetically):

Alternative/Experimental (Domestic and International Film Schools)

Georden West, “Patron Saint,” Emerson College

Animation (Domestic Film Schools)

Aviv Mano, “Game Changer,” Ringling College of Art and Design

Kalee McCollaum, “Grendel,” Brigham Young University

Emre Okten, “Two,” University of Southern California

Animation (International Film Schools)

Daria Kashcheeva, “Daughter,” Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts, Prague (Czech Republic)

Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)

Eva Rendle, “All That Remains,” University of California, Berkeley

Princess Garrett, “Sankofa,” Villanova University

Abby Lieberman and Joshua Lucas, “Something to Say,” Columbia University

Documentary (International Film Schools)

Yifan Sun, “Family,” The Polish National Film, Television and Theatre School, Lodz (Poland)

Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)

Asher Jelinsky, “Miller & Son,” American Film Institute

Hao Zheng, “The Chef,” American Film Institute

Omer Ben-Shachar, “Tree #3,” American Film Institute

Narrative (International Film Schools)

Zoel Aeschbacher, “Bonobo,” Ecole Cantonale d’Art de Lausanne (ECAL) (Switzerland)

Rikke Gregersen, “Dog Eat Dog,” Westerdals Kristiania University College (Norway)

Charlie Manton, “November 1st,” National Film and Television School (United Kingdom)