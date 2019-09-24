‘American Son’s Steven Pasquale Joins Off Broadway Revival Of Sondheim’s ‘Assassins’

Steven Pasquale, about to appear in Netflix’s movie version of Broadway’s American Son, has joined the cast of Classic Stage Company’s 2020 revival of the Stephen Sondheim/John Weidman musical Assassins, CSC announced today.

Pasquale is one of five high-profile stage actors who will be taking part in the production. Also announced was Fun Home‘s Judy Kuhn, who will play Sara Jane Moore; Will Swenson (Hair) as Charles Guiteau; Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This) as Leon Czolgosz; and Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Giuseppe Zangara.

Directing, as previously announced, will be CSC’s artistic director John Doyle, who previously staged the Sondheim/Weidman’s collaborations Pacific Overtures and Road Show. The production is scheduled to begin performances in April 2020.

Assassins, the eccentric and “improbably beloved” (in the keen phrasing of The New York Times) musical that investigates the lives of nine men and women who killed (or attempted to do so) a President of the United States, debuted Off Broadway in 1990, and a 2004 Broadway staging directed by Joe Mantello won a Tony for Best Revival.

Pasquale played Booth in a 2017 concert-style version of the musical for the Encores! series at New York City Center. The actor co-starred with Kerry Washington on Broadway last fall in American Son, soon to debut on Netflix.

Additional casting and dates will be announced later.