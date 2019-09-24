Steve Michaels’ Asylum Entertainment Group Launches Audio Company Audity

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Michaels’ Asylum Entertainment Group is launching an audio company to take advantage of the booming medium.

The group is launching Audity, an “audio-forward” business that will develop podcasts across genres including variety, music, sports, crime, lifestyle, and scripted.

Audity is the third company to sit under the AEG banner following the launch of drama label Clovis Entertainment and The Content Group.

The company will partner with celebrities, influencers, and storytellers to bring projects to the audio universe and will focus on equitable financial partnerships that allow creators to take advantage of AEG’s back-end operations.

In addition to its initial slate that will be cross genre, Audity will also target film and television adaptation, touring and experiential events and educational and cultural content.

Michaels told Deadline, “We’re not just a TV company that’s going to set up a microphone and produce podcasts and just throw them up, we’re building a much larger, broader audio company.”

He added, “Audity gives us an opportunity to champion voices and perspectives that get less attention on broader, mainstream platforms and to help foster the communities these creators empower. We can guarantee our partners an immediate global audience, the opportunity to scale quickly and a more beneficial return on their success.”

Ryann Lauckner, President and Chief Strategy Officer for AEG told Deadline that she believes there’s a lot of daylight to move into areas that haven’t yet been tapped in the podcasting medium. She said that it will do stories that are “light and poppy” as well as “dark and serious”.

The business will work with third-party platforms in a traditional commissioning/work-for-hire arrangement but will also look to develop projects internally and work with brands to distribute content.

She added, “We launched The Content Group because we saw a need in the marketplace for a safe haven for film and television creators. Looking at the audio ecosystem, a similar need is clear. Audity aims to provide a home for audio-forward storytellers looking for a way to both establish and sustainably maintain their series without getting bogged down in logistics and operations.”