Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah Warn ‘Buckle Up’ – The Trump Impeachment Inquiry Could Get Bumpy

Now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah have a warning — get ready because it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

“This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically,” Pelosi said at the Capitol Tuesday afternoon. “The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”

Colbert’s reaction — shock and glee.

“Lordy. What a day,” he quipped this evening on The Late Show. The CBS host then warned there will likely be major turbulence ahead.

“Buckle up, because for two and a half years, Donald Trump has had scandal after scandal — Russian collusion, obstruction of justice, saying Nazis are ‘fine’ people, being an unnamed co-conspirator to campaign finance violations, lying about the Moscow Trump Tower, stealing money to pay for the border wall, faking the weather with a sharpie,” he said to laughter from the audience.

After ticking off scandal, after scandal since Trump took office, Colbert added, “but here’s the thing, there’s a new thing, and it might be the thing.”

Over on The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah said if Trump did indeed ask the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and current Democratic presidential contender — it’s bad, very bad.

“It’s an abuse of power. It’s extortion, and maybe worst of all, it’s asking a foreign country to meddle in America’s election,” the Comedy Central star noted.

“It’s the one thing that if you were Donald Trump, you should stay away from, because they’ve just beaten the Russia [collusion] case. It would be like, if the day after Michael Jackson got acquitted of touching kids, he was like ‘let’s celebrate. Slumber party at my house,'” Noah said in his best imitation of Michael Jackson.