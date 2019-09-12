Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers Take Aim At Trump’s Call For A Vaping Ban

President Trump said today that his administration would ban the sale of the type of flavored e-cigarettes favored by kids. The move came as an epidemic of lung illnesses appears to be sprouting, with some experts claiming the trend is caused by the rise of vaping among teens.

Trump made the comments during an Oval Office meeting with the government’s top health officials. “We can’t allow people to get sick. And we can’t have our kids be so affected.” One of the kids he expressed concern about was his own younger son, Baron, although the President seemed to stumble a bit in describing the familial ties.

The late night comedy teams took aim at the message – and the messenger.

Stephen Colbert made good use of Trump’s take that vaping was “not wonderful”:

Trevor Noah raised an eyebrow at Trump’s struggle to remember that he was Baron’s father:

TONIGHT: Donald Trump moves to ban flavored e-cigarettes, inspired in part by his wife’s son, who is coincidentally also his own son. pic.twitter.com/ts4LtwlhHD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 11, 2019