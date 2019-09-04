Stephen Colbert Pelts Trump For Confusing Hurricane Dorian Tweets

Stephen Colbert returned to The Late Show Tuesday evening after a break, and he was fired up about politics.

The CBS late-night host started by mocking Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for her fading presidential fortunes (the New York Democrat dropped out of the race on August 28).

“We just returned from a two-week break and I didn’t watch any news. How’s Kirsten Gillibrand doing?” Colbert jokingly asked the studio audience.

“Really, she’s out?” he responded to his own question. “Well, just more votes for Jay Inslee.” (The Washington governor also dropped out).

TONIGHT: We're back with brand new shows and a weather update from President Trump. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ZmeqRAwqpI — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 4, 2019

Colbert then turned his attention to President Trump’s seemingly endless stream of tweets about Hurricane Dorian. After looking at Trump’s Twitter feed over the weekend, Colbert concluded that it was all over the place.

“He pelted the American public with 122 tweets, including dozens of updates about the storm, mixed in with comments about the trade war with China, complaints about James Comey, and his annoyance with the actress Debra Messing,” he said while appearing exasperated.

Striking a more serious tone, Colbert urged the audience to remember the people the Bahamas. According to The Associated Press, the storm has claimed at least seven lives there and left “utter devastation.” Dorian is now expected to may miss Florida, but will likely get dangerously close to Georgia and South Carolina near the end of the week.