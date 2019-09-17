Stephen Colbert Attacks Trump’s ‘Locked And Loaded’ Claim

Stephen Colbert dug into U.S. tensions with Iran on Monday night’s edition of The Late Show.

The CBS late-night host discussed some of President Trump’s comments after oil fields in Saudi Arabia were attacked by drones over the weekend.

“Our top intelligence officials think Iran did it, and so does our top unintelligence official, Donald Trump,” Colbert quipped.

The comic went on to criticize Trump’s tweet saying the U.S. is “locked and loaded, depending on verification.”

“Hold it there, you don’t get to be ‘locked and loaded’ and wait on ‘verification,'” Colbert said mockingly. “Dirty Harry didn’t say: ‘Go ahead, make my day once you’ve been found guilty by a jury of your peers. Punk.”

Colbert then suggested Trump is a lackey of the Saudi government.

“Oh, I keep forgetting that crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman now tells the U.S. president who to attack and how,” Colbert said. “It’s of course, all part of Trump’s hotel rewards program — rent 500 rooms, get a free war!”