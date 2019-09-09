Stephan James, star of If Beale Street Could Talk and Amazon’s Homecoming, and his brother Shamier Anderson, who starred in Syfy’s Wynonna Earp, have partnered with the Canada Media Fund to inspire a younger generation of diverse talent to move into the arts.

The pair’s mentorship group B.L.A.C.K. – Building A Legacy In Acting Cinema and Knowledge – has forged a partnership with the CMF’s Made campaign, which is designed to raise awareness for Canadian contributions in the entertainment industry and is being promoted heavily at the Toronto Film Festival.

The partnership comes on the eve of The B.L.A.C.K Ball, an official event held tonight at the TIFF Bell Lightbox Malaparte, and designed to connect diverse talent with the industry and tastemakers.

James, who is set to star in Brian Kirk’s 21 Bridges, and Anderson, who is a TIFF Rising Star, are keen that diverse Canadian talent and socially marginalized youth get more chances in the performing arts and hope that the partnership will boost the reach of their scheme.

James and Anderson told Deadline, “We couldn’t be happier to partner with the MADE | NOUS initiative. At the B.L.A.C.K Ball, we pay homage to established talent while also introducing the new generation of filmmakers and artists. Our movement shares a common goal with MADE, and that is to celebrate Canada’s creative titans while nurturing the new class of industry innovators.”

“The values we share with MADE | NOUS also go beyond the celebration of our current and future talent. The B.L.A.C.K movement and the MADE initiative are both Canadian based and globally focused, and both are channels to share with the world, the diversity that is Canada. This goal of ours has been further strengthened this year by this partnership and also the incredibly exciting new sponsorship of our event by Charles King’s MACRO. Charles and his company are leading the way in our industry now and for the future of storytelling for people of color. Together, we’re shining a spotlight on our beautifully diverse film and TV community to ensure we see increasingly more of it on screen,” they added.

Valerie Creighton, President and CEO of the Canada Media Fund, said, “With this campaign, we celebrate the works of Canadian creators in film, television, video games and digital entertainment, both here and around the world. We’re home to award-winning television, movies, and special effects that have captured global audiences and swept box offices worldwide. Canada is reflected in the diversity of our stories and creative talent. Recognizing, respecting and valuing that diversity compels audiences to embrace original ideas and find new perspectives. To me, that’s successful storytelling.”