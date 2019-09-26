Jeffrey Hirsch Upped To President & CEO Of Starz

Lionsgate said Thursday that Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch has been promoted to president and CEO of the premium network, inking a new long-term deal. He had been upped to chief operating officer in 2016 and has been helping running the network since the March exit of Chris Albrecht.

Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

“Jeff continues to lead Starz’s transformation into one of the world’s premier subscription platforms,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “He has a clear strategic vision, great understanding of where our business is headed and strong relationships that will all contribute to Starz’s continued strong growth and evolution.”

Albrecht departed after a decade at the company, and two years after Starz’s acquisition by Lionsgate was completed amid the continued integration of the two companies.

At the time, Hirsch led a leadership team that included including president of programming Carmi Zlotnik, both working closely with Feltheimer.

Hirsch joined Starz four years ago as president of Global Marketing and Product Development, arriving from an EVP and chief marketing officer role at then-Time Warner Cable. He has helped spearhead a growth in Starz’s overall domestic subscriber base from 23.5 million to 24.7 million last year, with its OTT business counting more than 4.4 million subs. He also shepherded the launch of the Starz app in the U.S. and aided in Starzplay’s expansion into nearly 50 countries in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and Canada.

The company said it expects to have as many as 15 million-20 million international subscribers by 2025.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Starz into the future alongside Jon and our team,” Hirsch said in the release today announcing the new deal. “Over the last several years Starz has been on the leading edge of innovation across our industry, transitioning to a digital world with the launch of our App and OTT business and most recently through the expansion of our global footprint. As our evolution continues, our remarkable line-up of premium original series and vast library of content will drive both our domestic and international growth as we look to capture new audiences and subscribers around the world.”