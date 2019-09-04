‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘Discovery,’ ‘Nancy Drew’ & More From CBS Studios Beaming Into New York Comic Con

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off a triumphant Hall H debut at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, the Star Trek Universe now is set to engage with the Big Apple at New York Comic Con next month.

With Sonequa Martin-Green, Sir Patrick Stewart and Trekverse kingpin and executive producer Alex Kurtzman at the helm, both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard will be appearing October 5 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, I have learned.

Similar to the extravaganza at SDCC, the NYCC panel will run as a two-headed Federation experience from 1-2:30 p.m. on the penultimate day of the confab. Along with the respective leads and EP Kurtzman, Discovery’s Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz and David Ajala are expected onstage to deep dive into the upcoming third season of the CBS All Access series.

Also, the 2020-debuting Picard’s Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora will be joining the knight of the realm known onscreen as the Next Generation captain at what surely will be a packed venue.

The Trekverse will not be the only CBS Studios entities at NYCC this year.

Nancy Drew, the September 26-debuting Evil, the returning Tell Me a Story and NYCC alum Charmed also will have panels at the October 3-6 gathering.

You’ve seen the Star Trek Universe mega-panel details above, now check out the full details of all the other CBS Studios activations and panels below:

U.S.S. DISCOVERY TRANSPORTER EXPERIENCE

CBS All Access invites fans attending New York Comic Con to step aboard the U.S.S. Discovery and travel to strange and distant lands through an immersive transporter experience. The transporter experience will be available starting Thursday, October 3 through Sunday, October 6 in the Crystal Palace of the Javits Center. Comic-Con badges are required for entry. Star Trek pin giveaways throughout the weekend at the activation. Exclusive Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard merchandise will also be available for purchase at NY Comic Con.

Thursday, October 3

1-2:45PM – Tell Me A Story Special Sneak Peek of Season Two and Panel Discussion

Return to the world of Tell Me A Story, the hit psychological thriller created by Kevin Williamson. This season, be prepared to see the tales of three legendary princesses — “Beauty and the Beast,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Cinderella” — like you’ve never seen them before as all new characters navigate love, loss, romance and terror against the iconic backdrop of Music City — Nashville, Tenn. Join Kevin Williamson and the cast for an exclusive sneak peek at season two of the CBS All Access original series followed by a panel discussion. Javits Room 1A10

5:15-6:30PM – Evil Exclusive Screening and Panel Discussion

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Please join series stars along with co-creators and executive producers Robert King and Michelle King for an exclusive sneak peek of the second episode followed by a panel discussion. Evil airs Thursdays on CBS. Javits Room 1A06

Sunday, October 6

2-3:15PM Nancy Drew Screening and Panel Discussion

Nancy Drew is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving but when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation. A supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation and she discovers that the current crime has an astonishing connection to the unsolved murder of a local girl. Whether the ghost is here to help, or hinder Nancy remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Nancy’s going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes. Please join series stars and executive producers for a sneak peek of the first episode followed by a panel discussion. Nancy Drew will air Wednesdays this fall on The CW. Javits Room 1A06

3:30-4:45PM Charmed Exclusive Screening and Panel Discussion

The much-anticipated reboot of the iconic seriesCharmed is back for its second season and our Charmed Ones are thrust into a New World Order unlike anything they’ve ever imagined. After the tragic loss of their mother, three sisters came together to discover they are formidable witches, and under the guidance of their Whitelighter Harry, the Power of Three successfully stopped the impending apocalypse. But saving the world is a tall order, especially when you’re not even sure what your place is in that world and now the whole magical community is looking to you. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done. Please join series stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Rupert Evans and showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro for an exclusive sneak peek of the season 2 premiere of The CW series followed by a panel discussion. Charmed airs Fridays on The CW. Javits Room 1A06

Expect more NYCC news and panel announcements in the next few days here on Deadline.