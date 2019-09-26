Stana Katic Series ‘Absentia’ Officially Renewed For Season 3 By Amazon With New Showrunner, 2 Cast Additions

Amazon has given a formal Season 3 pickup to thriller Absentia, starring and executive produced by Stana Katic, to debut in 2020 exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S., as well as in select markets globally.

Filming on the third season of Absentia is well underway in Sofia, Bulgaria, with new executive producer/showrunner Will Pascoe (Orphan Black, Shut Eye), who succeeds Season 2 showrunner, Samantha Corbin-Miller, and two new cast additions, Geoff Bell (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Josette Simon (Wonder Woman). Katic had been hinting at the renewal by posting photos with the series’ writers and pics from Bulgaria (below).

Absentia, produced by Bizu Productions, in association with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television’s recently launched boutique division Gemstone Studios, centers on FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic). The new season opens three months after the dramatic events of season two, with Emily nearing the end of her suspension from the FBI and working hard to be the best possible mother to her son. Everything is upended when one of Nick Durand’s (Patrick Heusinger) criminal cases hits too close to home and threatens the lives of the family Emily is desperately trying to hold together. It’s a dangerous journey that will take Emily far from Boston testing her like never before and forcing her to learn to trust again, to love again, and to finally realize her true place in the world.

Related Story Amazon In Talks With Tottenham Hotspur Over Documentary Following 'All or Nothing: Manchester City'

Bell will play Colin Dawkins, a professional fixer for an international criminal organization who is polished, elegant and does everything with style and class. Simon will portray Rowena Kincade, a former instructor at Quantico and career intelligence agent with MI5 and MI6. Years ago, Kincade saw something in Emily and has watched her, but whether she is friend or foe is unclear.

In addition to Katic, Heusinger comes back for season 3 as Emily’s ex-husband and Special Agent Nick Durand. Others returning Absentia cast members include Neil Jackson, Matthew Le Nevez, Natasha Little, Paul Freeman and Patrick McAuley.

The series is executive produced by Julie Glucksman, Stana Katic, Will Pascoe and Kasia Adamik, who also serves as a director. Greg Zgliński also directs. The series was created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick and is based on a pilot script originally written by Violo.

Absentia was originally commissioned for Sony Pictures Television’s international networks, where it will return for season 3 in select markets on AXN across Latin America and Europe. The series is also distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television.

In addition to the US, Prime Video is Absentia‘s exclusive home in Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the U.K.