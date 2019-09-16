Stampede & Steel Springs Pictures Team On Slave Period Drama ‘Alice’ With Krystin Ver Linden Directing

Click to Skip Ad
Stampede and Steel Springs Pictures have partnered up to produce and co-finance Alice, a period drama based on the true story of a slave in the antebellum South who escapes from her secluded plantation only to discover a shocking reality that lies beyond the tree line. Krystin Ver Linden wrote the screenplay and will also direct the film, which is slated to go before cameras in Louisiana early next year.

Producers are currently casting the role of Alice, a young African American woman, as well as the role of her husband, Joseph.

Stampede’s Greg Silverman and Lisa Zambri will produce the project with Steel Springs’ Peter Lawson. Executive producers are Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco of Stampede along with Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa of Steel Springs.

Ver Linden, who previously worked with Quentin Tarantino, assisting on projects like Django Unchained and Inglorious Basterds, just sold her 2018 Black List script, Ride, to Lionsgate with Jill Soloway attached to direct. Ver Linden is repped by Verve and Hansen Jacobson.

The deal was brokered by Stampede’s Chris Bosco and Anna Pinar and Linda Lichter on behalf of Steel Springs.

