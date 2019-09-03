Spyglass Media Group Appoints Former MGM Exec Damien Marin To Oversee Distribution Activities

Spyglass Media Group, the company launched by former MGM boss Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment earlier this year, has hired former MGM exec Damien Marin to oversee its distribution business.

Marin joins the company, which holds The Weinstein Company assets after they were acquired by Lantern through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as President, Worldwide Distribution & Acquisitions and reports to Spyglass Chairman and CEO Barber.

It is the latest senior appointment for Spyglass, which is backed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Italy’s Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group, following the appointment of former Miramax exec Lauren Whitney as head of television and former MGM execs Cheryl Rodman and Kristin Cotich as Chief Legal Officer and EVP, Worldwide Communications respectively.

Marin will be responsible for spearheading the global sales and distribution strategy for Spyglass’ future produced content and exploiting its valuable library of more than 250 properties internationally. Spyglass is home to feature films, scripted and unscripted television series including Project Runway, The King’s Speech, The Artist, Inglourious Basterds, Silver Linings Playbook, The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained, Spy Kids and genre franchises Hellraiser and Scream.

He will also be in charge of sourcing third-party titles to add to its distribution catalogue.

Marin joins Spyglass after serving 12 years in content distribution at MGM Studios, most recently as EVP, Worldwide Digital Media and Domestic Pay Television. He was responsible for selling MGM titles globally to digital players as well as managing its domestic pay television relationships. He was previously at Showtime Networks.

It comes after the company unveiled its first project in May – a reboot of Hellraiser with David S. Goyer writing and producing.

Barber said, “Damien is one of the most talented executives in the industry and we consider it a huge coup that he is leading our distribution and acquisition efforts. Damien demonstrates exceptional knowledge and expertise in this rapidly-evolving digital and media environment and will be a significant asset as we drive our business forward.”

Marin added, “I am excited about taking on this tremendous new opportunity to join Gary, help maximize revenue and shape Spyglass’ future growth strategy. I look forward to bringing the company’s premium content to the global marketplace.”