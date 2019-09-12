Spotify’s Gimlet Podcasting Arm Sets Fall Fiction Slate, Led By ‘Motherhacker’

The fall slate of new and returning fiction podcasts has been released by Gimlet, led by cyber-thriller Motherhacker, in which a single mother (Carrie Coon) journeys through the dark web.

Starting in October, Gimlet will be releasing one fiction series a month through the end of the year, including its first scripted renewals since Homecoming season 2. Streamer Spotify bought Gimlet Media and fellow podcasting company Anchor earlier this year for a reported $340 million. The newly announced slate reflects a ramping up of the production pace.

Besides Motherhacker, Gimlet will also unveil The Horror of Dolores Roach for a second season, wherein listeners can hear the latest from Roach (Daphne Rubin-Vega) and her life underground. Also back is The Two Princes, with an update on Prince Rupert and Prince Amir’s love story and the adventures they find along the way.

Gimlet’s executive producer for scripted fiction is Mimi O’Donnell. All three series will be available for free on Spotify.

Gimlet’s full fiction slate:

Motherhacker — All Episodes November 13, 2019

Bridget’s life is a series of dropped calls. Fresh from a divorce, this strong-willed single mom is down to her last dollar when she gets hacked over the phone. Desperate to get her money back, she enlists the help of her teenage daughter’s tech-whiz boyfriend and tracks down her hackers. But things take an unexpected twist when she falls in love with her intended target—the head of digital security for one of the largest corporations in the US. Motherhacker is written by Sandi Farkas and directed by Amanda Lipitz.

Full cast:

Carrie Coon (Tony Award Nominee (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf) Emmy Nom. (Fargo), The Leftovers);

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Narcos)

Alan Cumming, (Tony Award Winner (Cabaret) & Golden Globe Nominee (The Good Wife)); Lucas Hedges (Academy Award Nominee (Manchester by the Sea) & Golden Globe Nominee (Boy Erased))

Rupert Friend (Emmy Nominee (Homeland), The Death of Stalin)

Tavi Gevinson (Writer, actor, activist, & founder of Rookie Magazine)

Alex Goldman (Co-host of Gimlet’s Reply All)

The Horror of Dolores Roach (Season 2) — All Episodes October 16, 2019

With blood on her hands, the infamous Dolores Roach has fled the recent shocking destruction in Washington Heights and gone into hiding deep under New York City in an abandoned subway tunnel. But she’s not alone underground, and her dark night of the soul is interrupted by the similarly self-exiled tunnel-dwellers, an extremist faction of those known as the Mole People, whose space she’s invaded. Facing re-incarceration back above ground, but pushed to the limits of shame, paranoia, lust, hunger, and depraved entrepreneurialism below it, Dolores is the outcast of the outcasts again – until she takes her survival in the tunnels into her own Magic Hands. The Horror of Dolores Roach is written and directed by Aaron Mark.

Full Cast:

Daphne Rubin Vega (In The Heights (2020))

Donnell Rawlings (The Wire, Chappelle’s Show)

Amy Ryan (The Office, The Wire)

Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black)

Everett Quinton

Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black)

Josh Hamilton (8th Grade, 13 Reasons Why)

Ilana Levine (Little Known Facts podcast)

Alfredo Narciso (Manifest)

The Two Princes (Season 2) — All Episodes December 2019

Rupert and Amir can’t wait to settle down into happily ever after. But on the eve of their wedding, a powerful sorceress named Malkia invades their kingdom. Driven from their castle, the princes set off on a quest to collect an assortment of magical items that will give them the power to defeat Malkia and save their realm. The Two Princes is written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O’Donnell.

Full Cast:

Noah Galvin (Booksmart, The Real O’Neals)

Ari’el Stachel (Tony Award winner for The Band’s Visit)

Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black, The Handmaid’s Tale)

Matthew Rhys (Emmy Award-winner, The Americans)

Ali Stroker (Tony award winner for Oklahoma)

Tonya Pinkins (Madam Secretary, Fear the Walking Dead, Tony Award for Jelly’s Last Jam)

Richard Kind (American Dad, Brockmire, Mad About You)

Mandi Masden (NCIS: New Orleans)

Alfredo Narciso (Manifest)