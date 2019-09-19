Click to Skip Ad
'Spoonbenders' Drama From 'You're The Worst' Creator & Berlanti Productions Lands At Showtime With Big Commitment

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

In a competitive situation, Showtime has given a pilot production commitment to Spoonbenders, a one-hour drama based on the 2017 Daryl Gregory novel, from You’re the Worst creator Stephen Falk, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV where the company is based.

Written by Falk, Spoonbenders is a genre-busting saga about The Amazing Telemachus Family, a traveling family magic act — that happened to be made up of people with actual magic powers — and the tragedy that finds them 25 years later, forced to reunite when old debts, long-running grudges, the mob, and the CIA all come looking for them.

Falk executive produces with Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

A TV series adaptation of Spoonbenders was previously in development by Paramount TV and Anonymous Content. Berlanti Prods.’ take was recently taken to the premium cable/streaming marketplace, drawing interest.

This would mark the company’s first pay cable series; Berlanti Prods., which earlier this year set a new record with 18 scripted series on the air,  has done shows for broadcast, basic cable networks and streamers.

Falk co-created and executive produced comedic-drama series You’re the Worst, which recently wrapped its fifth and final season on FX.

