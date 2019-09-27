Kevin Feige Back In ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’ For One More Film

The divorce Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios jointly announced today that Marvel Studios and its President Kevin Feige will produce the third film in the SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING series, starring Tom Holland. The film is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021. As part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will also appear in a future Marvel Studios film. Amy Pascal will also produce through Pascal Pictures, as she has on the first two Holland-led films.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” said Pascal. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”