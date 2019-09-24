Spanish-Language Horror Hit ‘Morgue’ Strikes Sales Deal With Remakes Specialist FilmSharks; Watch First International Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Paraguayan horror hit Morgue has been picked up for world sales by Argentinian outfit FilmSharks.

Released late last month in Paraguay, the low-budget breakout from writer-director Hugo Cardozo opened at No. 1 at the box office and has become the territory’s leading horror of the year ahead of U.S. studio movies including It Chapter 2 and Annabelle Comes Home. Above is the movie’s first English-language trailer.

The film, about a first day from hell for a hospital security guard, has attracted more than 55,000 admissions locally and is already the seventh best-performing film of the year in Paraguay for new distributor MB Films. The movie is largely Spanish-language but it also includes Paraguayan dialect Guarani.

FilmSharks, Guido Rud’s Buenos Aires-based remake rights specialist, says it already has multiple distribution offers on the table for the movie, which could see remake interest too.

Rud told us, “This film has strong remake and distribution potential. Horror is very welcome in markets such as U.S., Japan, Germany, Latin America, Spain and large parts of Asia. This film is a unique gem and it will do well for us.”