‘Space Force’: John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz Among 6 Cast In Greg Daniels-Steve Carell Netflix Comedy Series

John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies), Diana Silvers (Booksmart, MA) and Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, Brockmire) are set as series regulars opposite Steve Carell in Space Force, Netflix’s new workplace comedy from the former Office star and The Office developer/EP Greg Daniels. Additionally, Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians) and Alex Sparrow (Unreal, The Vatican Tapes) are set to recur in the series from the The Office duo of Carell and Daniels, which may have drawn inspiration from President Donald Trump’s Space Force initiative. BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Paul King (Paddington, Paddington 2) also has been tapped to direct two episodes of Space Force, including the pilot, which recently started production.

Co-created by Carell and Daniels and starring Carell, Space Force is centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services…Space Force.

Malkovich plays Dr. Adrian Mallory, Head Science Advisor, brilliant, arrogant and hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield.

Schwartz portrays F. Tony Scarapiducci, a self-centered media consultant whose Machiavellian goals only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force.

Silvers is Erin Naird. Popular and an A-student in Washington DC, Mark’s daughter is an outcast in Wild Horse Colorado after transferring to a remote military base and turns to delinquency.

Newsome plays Angela Ali. Helicopter pilot, ambitious and competitive, with secret dreams that she keeps close to the vest.

Yang recurs as Doctor Chan Kaifang. Doctor Mallory’s right hand man, Chan is a brilliant astrophysicist and rocket engineer who immigrated from China as a teenager and loves all things American, from fly fishing to the Baltimore Orioles.

Sparrow is Yuri ‘Bobby’ Telatovich. A charming observer from the Russian Government, Yuri is curious about many things in Mark’s life, like his daughter, or the tech specs of the Javelin missile.

Additionally, Don Lake (Zootopia) plays Brad Gregory. Mark R. Naird’s gatekeeper and assistant, Brad is actually a one-star general in his own right.

As previously announced, Carell stars as Mark R. Naird, a General tapped by the White House to lead a new branch of the Armed Forces with the goal of putting American “Boots on the Moon” by 2024.

Carell and Daniels, who serves as showrunner, executive produce with 3 Arts’ Howard Klein.

Malkovich stars with Jude Law in HBO/Sky’s The New Pope, which recently made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and also will be seen in The Line, a thriller that will be directed by Ethan Berger in his feature narrative debut.

Schwartz voices Sonic in Paramount’s upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog. He’s also the lead in the upcoming Disney+ film Flora & Ulysses, and stars opposite Billy Crystal in the upcoming film Standing Up, Falling Down. Schwartz is repped by WME, Haven Entertainment, and Gang Tyre.

Silvers recently starred as Maggie alongside Octavia Spencer in the Universal/Blumhouse feature Ma and played the role of Hope in Annapurna Pictures’ Booksmart. She’s repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

Yang is best known for his roles in HBO’s Silicon Valley & Warner Bros. Crazy Rich Asians. He will next be seen in the upcoming Blumhouse feature Fantasy Island starring opposite Michael Pena set to release theatrically February 2020. Yang is represented by Artists First, WME & Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Newsome is known for her roles in SeeSo’s Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ and IFC’s Brockmire. She will next be heard as regular voice in the CBS All-Access animated series Lower Decks. Newsome is represented by Artists First, CAA & Hansen, Jacobsen, Teller, Hoberman.