‘South Park’ Takes On ICE & Family Separation In Season 23 Premiere

Comedy Central and South Park are taking on two timely issues in the hit animated series’ Season 23 premiere — U.S, Customs and Immigration Enforcement and the controversial Trump administration family separation policy at the Southern border.

In a preview clip for Wednesday’s episode titled “Mexican Joker” posted on social media, ICE shows up at the Broflovski home and arrests the parents for sheltering an illegal immigrant. “We’re ICE maam,” says one of the officers. “We got an anonymous tip that illegals were living in this household.” (It was Eric Cartman who called in the anonymous tip and is having a good laugh about it in the clip).

According to the official episode description from Comedy Central, “In the pilot episode of the new hit series, Tegridy Farms, Randy battles home-grown weed and comes to terms with the fact that he might be a towel. Meanwhile, Kyle goes to camp.”



South Park has been renewed by Comedy Central through 2022. Season 23 premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 10 PM.

