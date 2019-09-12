‘South Park’ Renewed For Three More Seasons By Comedy Central

Comedy Central and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have reached a deal for three additional seasons of the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy series. The three-season, 30-episode renewal comes just two weeks ahead of South Park‘s Season 23 premiere, during which the iconic comedy will surpass its milestone 300th episode.

South Park has been the highest-rated cable comedy in Primetime for six consecutive years. Across its historic 22-season run fans have viewed over 18.3 billion episodes on Comedy Central, the equivalent of over seven billion hours. The series also has over 48 million fans across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, making it the most-popular cable comedy series on each platform. On social platforms, South Park generated 111 million streams in 2018 with massive growth on Instagram (+586% vs. prior year) and YouTube (+78%).

“South Park is the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy and it shows no signs of slowing down,” said Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. “If humanity is still intact in 1000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali, and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like.”

Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

“Apparently, our efforts to get our own show cancelled have fallen short,” said Parker and Stone. “Luckily, we love Comedy Central and Kent and our staff so we are looking forward to new cancellation opportunities in the next few years.”

Ahead of the Season 23 launch, viewers can take the SPandMe test to find out which South Park characters are inside you. Check it out here.

Parker and Stone will continue to write, direct and edit every episode of South Park, as they have since the premiere of the series in 1997. Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II executive produce the series. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

Parker and Stone are repped by attorney Kevin Morris of Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein & Kohner.