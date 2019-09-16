Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins To Star In Quibi Thriller ‘Survive’

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, Dark Phoenix) and Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman, Straight Outta Compton) are set to star in the Quibi thriller Survive from EMH Consulting Group, Inc and Gunpowder & Sky.

Directed by Mark Pellington (Arlington Road, Mothman Prophecies) and based on the novel by Alex Morel, Survive follows Jane (Turner) whose plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain and she, along with Paul (Hawkins), the only remaining survivor must pull themselves out of the wreckage and fight for their lives. Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.

“After reading the script, it was clear that we’d need to find the right artist to take on the lead role in Survive and we couldn’t be happier than to have Sophie starring who brings a high caliber of talent to the table,” said Van Toffler, CEO of Gunpowder & Sky. “I’m also thrilled to be making a movie with Mark Pellington who had the office next to me at MTV in the 80s and has grown to be an exceptional director.”

“I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi,” said Turner. “She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need”

Survive has been greenlit for Quibi and is currently in production. Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar adapted the novel. Cary Granat, Ed Jones and Richard Abate are producers. Executive Producers are Van Toffler, Floris Bauer and Barry Barclay for Gunpowder & Sky.

Turner received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing Sansa Stark in the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. She can be seen in the forthcoming crime thriller Heavy alongside Daniel Zovatto.

Hawkins is currently in production on Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical In The Heights. He also stars in Michael Bay’s upcoming Netflix action thriller 6 Underground, opposite Ben Hardy, Ryan Reynolds, and Melanie Laurent.

Turner is repped by CAA and Independent Talent. Hawkins is repped by CAA and Shelter PR.