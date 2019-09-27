Sony & Walt Disney’s Marvel Team On Third ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Title With Superhero To Appear In Future Marvel Pic: How Deal Came Together

Refresh for updates Sony and Walt Disney Studio’s Marvel, headed by Kevin Feige, have mended fences and will team on the third Spider-Man: Homecoming pic together with Tom Holland starring. As part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will also appear in a future Marvel Studios film. No matter what nasty backroom dealings there were as this deal came together, it’s the fans who won today as the extension of the webslinger into the Avengers movies and Captain America: Civil War, and Feige’s creative fingerprints on the last two Spidey have all together amassed close to $8 billion for those five movies. Deadline always had a sense that there was a possibility that Sony and Marvel would come together on this. The third film is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021. Amy Pascal will also produce through Pascal Pictures, as she has on the first two Holland-led films.

How did this deal come together? We hear that Sony finally agreed to Disney/Marvel’s initial ask that the Culver City studio balked at: a 25% co-finance stake which gives Disney/Marvel a 25% equity stake in the Sony movies. The deal was signed last night. Disney already owns the merchandise on Spider-Man. The original Sony-Marvel deal over the last two Spider-Mans saw Disney getting an estimated 5% of first gross dollar,and those were terms that the Burbank studio did not want to move forward with. At one point , Disney’s side heated to a 50/50 co-finance ask before both parties walked away.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” said Pascal. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

