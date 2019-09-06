Sony TV Options ‘The City In The Middle Of The Night’ Sci-Fi Novel For Series Development With Sharon Hall

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television has optioned The City In The Middle Of The Night, Charlie Jane Anders’ praised sci-fi novel, for series development, with Sharon Hall’s (The Expanse, Utopia) Mom de Guerre Productions, which is under a first-look deal with SPT.

The novel, published by Tor Books in February, is set on an inhospitable alien planet. The synopsis: Generations ago, the settlers of the planet January created a civilization on the edge of endless environmental extremes, between frigid pitch black and blinding, scorching brilliance. The city of Xiosphant functions with tyrannical precision, enforcing its citizens to work, eat, and sleep in specific blocks of time mandated “day” and “night.”

Sophie was a college student before being exiled from the city on suspicion of treason. Driven into January’s glacial night side to die, she is rescued by the planet’s native inhabitants. Long hated and hunted by humans as animals, these extraterrestrial beings known as the Gelet not only save Sophie, but form a telepathic bond with her in an attempt to build a bridge between their species.

Returned to human society, Sophie finds herself swept up in a revolution to overthrow Xiosphant’s authoritarian government. It is a war she wants no part of, a conflict that will only further decimate an already unstable planet. Now, it’s up to Sophie to convince her people that humanity’s future and very survival lies with the Gelet.

Hall brought the novel in to Sony via her Mom de Guerre Productions and will executive produce. Nate Miller and Dan Halsted will executive produce for Manage-ment. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

Anders’ debut novel, All The Birds in the Sky, won the 2017 Nebula Award for Best Novel and her short story, Six Months, Three Days, received the 2012 Hugo Award for Best Short Story. A co-founder and editor at i09, Anders is working on a YA trilogy she pre-sold to Tor.

Anders is repped by Gang, Tyre, Ramer Brown & Passman and Nate Miller at Manage-ment.