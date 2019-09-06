Sony Pictures TV International Executive Wendy Baxter Joins US Current Department As SVP

Wendy Baxter, Sony’s SVP International Development and Current Programming, has moved from Asia back to the US to join Sony Pictures TV’s current department SVP, Scripted Programming.

She will be based at Sony’s Culver City headquarters and will report to SPT’s head of current, Jeffrey Glaser, EVP, Scripted Programming. She will work alongside fellow current department SVPs, Jordan Feiner and John Westphal in Los Angles and Jen Turner in New York, shepherding SPT’s slate of current scripted series.

Baxter, who has spent the majority of her 24-year career at SPT, has been one of the key members of the studio’s international production team, most recently overseeing SPT’s push into scripted content in Asia with the Chinese action-drama series Chosen and focusing on developing locally-based Korean series.

She previously oversaw the development of multiple international adaptations of Sony TV formats, including The Nanny, Married… with Children and Everybody Loves Raymond.

Baxter originally joined Sony in 1995. After an eight-year tenure, rising to Director, Current Programming, she she left for stints as a current programming consultant at the Disney Channel and as a director of current programming at the WB network before returning to Sony in 2005.