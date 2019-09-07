Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Azazel Jacobs’ ‘French Exit’ Starring Michelle Pfeiffer & Lucas Hedges

Click to Skip Ad
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10281762bx) Michelle Pfeiffer attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, in New York 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards, New York, USA - 05 Jun 2019
Shutterstock

Sony Pictures Classics announced today it has acquired rights to Azazel Jacobs’ French Exit for distribution in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and China.

“To work with Sony Pictures Classics is a dream come true for me,” Jacobs said in a statement. “As I prepare to embark on production, I am happy and relieved to know that French Exit will ultimately be in their hands.”

The film, about a penniless Manhattan socialite who moves to a small apartment in Paris with her son and cat, stars Oscar nominees Michelle Pfeiffer (Love Field) and Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea).

Written by award-winning Canadian novelist Patrick deWitt, the comedy-drama is based on deWitt’s international bestselling book by the same name.

French Exit is the fresh, distinctive screenplay we’ve been looking for all year,” added Sony Pictures Classics. “This promises goldmine performances from Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges. We couldn’t be more pleased to be working with director Azazel Jacobs, a formidable voice in independent film.”

The Canadian/Irish international co-production is produced by Rocket Science, Elevation Pictures, Screen Siren Pictures and Blinder Films. CAA Media Finance and Rocket Science brokered the deal with Sony Pictures Classics.

French Exit is set to start production next month in Montreal and Paris.

