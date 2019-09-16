Sony Names Andre Seddoh Senior Vice President of International Partnerships, Tine Hansen To Oversee Asia Pacific Region

EXCLUSIVE: In an effort to refine its operations with a global focus, Sony Pictures’ Worldwide Partnerships group has tapped Andre Seddoh as Senior Vice President of International Partnerships, where he will oversee all international promotional partnership efforts for the studio. In addition, Tine Hansen has been hired as the Director of APAC Marketing Partnerships, a position that reports to Seddoh and oversees partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region.

Seddoh comes to his new role after serving as SPE’s Vice President, Partnerships for Europe, Middle East and Africa region out of the London office. Seddoh will relocate to the Culver City campus where he’ll develop the international promotions strategy for each of Sony’s film releases, develop concepts for innovative and strategic partnerships, and be the chief face for the studio’s international promotion efforts.

Seddoh has been with Sony for four years where he’s worked to secure key partners films like Spider-Man: Far From Home and Men in Black: International. Before that, Seddoh worked on Disney and Fox titles, where he oversaw international partnership deals, and also held sales and marketing roles at major brands.

Hansen joins SPE from NBCUniversal, where she oversaw the advertising partnerships across Asia for the television studio. Bringing her on allows the studio to move the position from Taiwan to Singapore (the APAC region’s home office). In this key region, which includes Greater China, Australasia, India, Japan, South Korea and South East Asia, Sony can take advantage of Hansen’s relationships with the region’s chief marketing directors and her salesmanship to create top promotional opportunities in the region for Sony films.