‘Songland’ Renewed For Season 2 On NBC

NBC can’t stop the music. The network has booked a return trip to Songland, renewing the summer songwriting competition series for a second season.
Songland takes an inside look at the creative songwriting process. It provides one winner per episode the opportunity to have their song recorded for a global audience by the chart-topping guest recording artists featured in their show. It’s billed as a one-of-a-kind opportunity for talented up-and-coming songwriters to be exposed to and mentored by three music producers per episode who are responsible for today’s biggest hits.
The series is averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers overall in Live+seven day Nielsens, making it the summer’s most-watched new alternative series.
Songland has generated six songs that have topped the iTunes music chart: Jonas Brothers “Greenlight,” Kelsea Ballerini’s “Better Luck Next Time,” Black Eyed Peas’ “Be Nice,” Macklemore ft. IRO’s “Shadow,” Leona Lewis, Cali y El Dandee and Juan Magán’s “Solo Quero (Somebody to Love)” and John Legend’s “We Need Love.”
The series is produced by Live Animals in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart Entertainment and 222 Productions. The show’s concept was devised by Stewart, The Voice producer Audrey Morrissey and director Ivan Dudynsky. They serve as executive producers alongside Chad Hines and The Voice’s Adam Levine.
