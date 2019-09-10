‘Songland’ Renewed For Season 2 On NBC

NBC can’t stop the music. The network has booked a return trip to Songland, renewing the summer songwriting competition series for a second season.

Songland takes an inside look at the creative songwriting process. It provides one winner per episode the opportunity to have their song recorded for a global audience by the chart-topping guest recording artists featured in their show. It’s billed as a one-of-a-kind opportunity for talented up-and-coming songwriters to be exposed to and mentored by three music producers per episode who are responsible for today’s biggest hits.