Former SNY Mets Analyst Nelson Figueroa Finally Explains His Abrupt Departure From The Network

Former SportsNet NY analyst Nelson Figueroa has finally addressed his controversial departure from the network, claiming the relationship “ran its course.”

Appearing as a guest last night on Call it a Night with Julie Stewart-Binks on the fubo Sports Network, Figueroa did not speak to reports that he showed up in “a state not fit to work,” as the New York Post put it in its story.

“I think basically it comes down to, it kind of ran it’s course,” Figueroa said. “Four years, I was nominated for four Emmys. Going into year five, they decided to go in a different direction. Having said that, I was having to work three times as much to make half as much. It was a very difficult time for all parties. It wasn’t the best fit for me.”

Figueroa then alluded to a the film Jerry McGuire. in which the sports agent played by Tom Cruise, upon his firing, takes his goldfish from his office and asks his colleagues to leave with him.

“I have a goldfish in my house right now,” Figueroa said.