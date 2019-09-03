‘Snowfall’ Actor Malcolm M. Mays Inks With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Snowfall regular Malcolm M. Mays has signed with ICM Partners.

The multi-hyphenate actor-filmmaker is also starring in the upcoming Sept. 27 Anna Kendrick IFC feature The Day Shall Come produced by See-Saw Films. Mays is known for playing the role of Kevin Hamilton for two seasons on FX’s Snowfall. He also starred in Antoine Fuqua’s boxing movie Southpaw and the Cuba Gooding Jr.-Dennis Haysbert film Life of a King.

Mays is set to direct and produce the feature Flint for Overbrook Entertainment, which stars John Ortiz and T.I. The pic is described as a modern day Chinatown set against the Flint, Michigan Water Crisis in which a converted ex-con who’s found peace in the Tao, finds himself embroiled in a murder mystery set upon by his ex-lover and young mentee that unravels the fabric of the Water Crisis afflicting the community he grew up in.

Mays also recently wrote Ferguson for Warner Bros., and an adaptation of the book Tell The Truth and Shame The Devil: The Life, Legacy and Love of My Son Michael Brown by Lezley McSpadden with Lyah Beth LeFlore.

At 15, Mays co-directed and produced his first short film, Open Door, which premiered at the Los Angles Short Film Festival. The following year he wrote his first full feature, Trouble which was recognized by Panavision’s highly selective New Filmmaker Program as well as Kodak and Sony Pictures. With their help, he directed and starred in his first feature film before his high school graduation. Mays also wrote, directed, and starred in Covers, which premiered at the Urban World Festival and won Best Feature at CIMM Fest.

Mays introduced films for Turner Movie Classics streaming service Filmstruck and was recently honored for his philanthropy work by the non-profit organization The Unusual Suspects. He remains managed by Carissa Stewart.