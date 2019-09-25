Snapchat Unveils Slate Of 7 New Originals Including ‘Tekashi69 Vs The World’, Nikita Dragun Docuseries

Mobile messaging and media company Snap has unveiled a new slate of originals for its Snapchat video platform, including Tekashi69 VS The World, a docuseries tracing the rise and fall of controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, part of its new VS The World franchise.

Additionally, Snap has ordered Nikita Unfiltered, a docuseries following transgender beauty mogul Nikita Dragun, and Everything’s Fine, a scripted comedy series produced by musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy), that centers on an overachieving bipolar college student set for premiere in 2020. Other scripted series include Players, starring Nash Brooks, son of famed NBA player Oscar Brooks, set for premiere this fall, and Save Me, about an isolated home schooler who takes it upon himself to find his missing online classmate and crush, set for premiere in 2020.

Also on Snap’s slate are The Honeybeez docuseries from Leftfield Pictures, about Alabama State’s plus-size dance squad; Driven docuseries from MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, about young entrepreneuers in the high end, exotic car industry and Mind Yourself, an unscripted anthology series, which focuses on young people who are suffering or recovering from a mental health issue. All three are scheduled to premiere in Winter 2020.

Snap also announced it is renewing docuseries Bringing Up Bhabie by Invent TV, scripted drama Two Sides by New Form, and scripted comedy Kappa Crypto by Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts.