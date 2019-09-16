‘Small Fortune’ Producer Youngest Media Launches German Unit & Scores Music Competition Series

Youngest Media, the British producer NBC’s forthcoming non-scripted series Small Fortune, is launching a German division and has set up a new competition format.

The company, set up by former Endemol Shine execs Lucas Church and David Flynn, has sold Battle of the Bands (w/t) to RTL.

The show will see two bands, one made up of women and the other comprising men, living, flirting and competing under one roof. The bands will go head to head in weekly battles. The series will run for six weeks on RTL II and launch in 2020. It will be taken out internationally at Mipcom.

Former All3Media exec Mark Stehli becomes Managing Director of the German division with Flynn and Christoph Oldenburg exec producing the series.

Church and Flynn recently scored a six-episode run with NBC for Small Fortune, which aired on ITV in the UK earlier this year, and produce series including dating format Game of Clones and BBC Three reality series HouseShare.

Church was previously Chairman of Endemol Shine UK, while Flynn, who created and co-created formats including The Million Pound Drop and Pointless, was formerly Chief Creative Officer of Endemol Shine UK.

Church and Flynn said that establishing an “embedded presence” in “one of Europe’s most important territories” was a “significant step” for the business.

“We’ve been extremely encouraged by the appetite of Germany’s major platforms to innovate and launch new formats and RTL II’s commission of Battle of the Bands underscores this. We are thrilled to be producing our latest new show for them,” they added.