Apple’s Simon Kinberg/David Weil Series’ Showrunner Chad Feehan Exits As Creators Step Up Involvement

EXCLUSIVE: Chad Feehan has departed Apple’s upcoming sci-fi drama series from Simon Kinberg and David Weil after a stint as showrunner.

Feehan was brought in out of necessity. Apple picked up the untitled Kinberg/Weil character-driven genre drama — sometime referred to as War of the Worlds project because an early incarnation of the project’s parallels to HG Wells’ classic — based on two scripts and a bible written by the duo.

But a long-gestation series project, The Hunt, which Wail had created, got a green light at Amazon with Al Pacino starring. It had Weil in first position, so he was not available to be a day-to-day showrunner on the Apple series. Meanwhile, Kinberg’s high-profile spy thriller feature, 355, starring Jessica Chestain, also had been cleared for production and Kinberg headed overseas to direct the film from a script he had co-written.

With a tight schedule for rolling out new series by Apple, Feehan, whose past credits include Banshee and Ray Donovan, was hired as executive producer/showrunner to generate scripts, overseeing a small writers room comprised by part-time writers. I hear 4-6 scripts were written by Feehan with contribution from staff writers, which were then sent to Weil and Kinberg for notes.

I hear Weil and Kinberg had issues with some of the elements in the finished scripts. Meanwhile both became more available, with production on the first season of The Hunt wrapping and filming on 355 also winding down.

According to sources, Weil expressed interest in re-taking the reins of the show, working with Kinberg, including writing the final episodes of the first season and also reworking the ones penned by Feehan who was subsequently settled out of his deal.

The Kinberg/Weil series is produced by Platform One. Genre Films’ President of TV Audrey Chon serves as an executive producer alongside Kinberg and Weil.