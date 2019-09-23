Sigourney Weaver & Kevin Kline Reteam For Amblin Partners’ ‘The Good House’

After starring together in Ivan Reitman’s Dave and Ang Lee’s Ice Storm, Oscar-nominee Sigourney Weaver and Oscar-winner Kevin Kline will headline Amblin Partners’ adaptation of the New York Times Best Seller The Good House, which begins production in Canada this week.

The film will be directed by Emmy-nominee Maya Forbes and Emmy-winner Wally Wolodarsky, based on a script they co-wrote, adapted from the Ann Leary novel.

The Good House follows Hildy Good (Weaver) a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and loves her secrets. Her compartmentalized life starts to unravel as she rekindles an old romance and becomes dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior.

The project is produced by Emmy Award-winner Jane Rosenthal (The Irishman, When They See Us,) Emmy Award-nominee Berry Welsh (The Irishman, Wizard of Lies) and Oscar-nominee Aaron Ryder (Arrival, The Prestige,) of FilmNation Entertainment. Executive producers are Erika Hampson, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Steve Samuels.

Weaver’s Oscar-nominated roles include Aliens, Working Girl, and Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey, as well as her leading role as Dr. Grace Augustine in the Avatar franchise.

Kline won an Oscar for his supporting role as Otto in the comedy A Fish Called Wanda. His credits include such pics as Sophie’s Choice, The Big Chill, De-Lovely and Beauty and the Beast. He is also a three-time Tony Award-winner, most recently being awarded Best Actor in a Play for his role in the 2017 revival of Present Laughter.

Universal will release the movie in U.S./Canada. Amblin Partners and Universal will share international distribution rights.

Weaver and Kline are both represented by the United Talent Agency. Kline is managed by Berwick & Kovacik.