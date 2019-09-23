Sid Haig Dies: ‘House Of 1000 Corpses’, ‘Kill Bill: Volume 2’ Actor Was 80

Sid Haig, a veteran character actor best known for his later-in-life roles in Rob Zombie’s horror films House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, died Saturday, his wife Susan Haig announced today on Haig’s Instagram page. He was 80. No cause of death was given.

“He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be,” Susan Haig wrote. “He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.” See the post below.

Haig’s credits stretch back to the early 1960s, when he eked out a career in small TV and film roles (he was King Tut’s Royal Apothecary on Batman and a bandage-wrapped mummy on an episode of The Lucy Show) then keeping busy with similar appearances through the ’70s (Diamonds Are Forever, THX 1138, The Six Million Dollar Man), the ’80s (The Dukes Of Hazzard, The A-Team) and into the 2000s.

But Haig enjoyed newfound attention when Rob Zombie cast him as evil clown-faced Captain Spalding in the 2003 cult film House of 1000 Corpses, its 2005 sequel The Devil’s Rejects and a 2019 follow-up 3 From Hell. He won Fangoria Awards, became a favorite of horror and exploitation fans, and made an appearance in Quentin Tarantino’s 2004 Kill Bill Volume 2.

In an Instagram post today, Zombie shared a snapshot of himself and Haig at the Edith Head Costume building at Universal Studios, taken in late 1999 or early 2000. Haig is wearing a filthy, tattered clown costume.

“We were both having a good laugh at this crummy, ill-fitting clown suit,” writes Zombie. “It took a few tries to get his look right, but we got there. Who knew that crazy clown would become an iconic horror figure? Certainly not the two guys in the picture.”