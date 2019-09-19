Showtime Sets Zoe Rogovin As VP Nonfiction Programming

Click to Skip Ad
Zoe Rogovin Named VP Nonfiction Programming At Showtime
Rogovin Photo by Alexandra Martin

Zoe Rogovin has been named VP Nonfiction Programming at Showtime Networks, overseeing the development and production oversight of premium non-fiction storytelling, including episodic, serialized/anthology and film formats.

Based in Los Angeles and reporting to EVP Nonfiction Programming Vinnie Malholtra, Rogovin also will identify and cultivate new and existing talent platforms and outlets, including emerging creators.

Showtime

Rogovin previously was VP Development at Bravo, where she ushered in numerous shows including docuseries The Singles Project and scripted comedy Odd Mom Out. She also held key leadership and creative roles in the development and production of shortform originals for bravotv.com and Bravo’s partnerships with YouTube, Snapchat and Quibi.

Prior to joining Bravo, Rogovin worked in the TV Literary Department at ICM Partners and in Wasserman Media Group’s Business Development team. She also was named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list and has been a contributing member of the Diversity & Inclusion Committee at NBCU Cable.

