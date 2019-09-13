(L-R): Steve Howey as Kevin Ball, Shanola Hampton as Veronica Fisher, Kate Miner as Tami Tamietti, Jeremy Allen White as Lip Gallagher, William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher, Emma Kenney as Debbie Gallagher, ChristianI Isaiah as Liam Gallagher, Ethan Cutkosky as Carl Gallagher, Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher and Noel Fisher as Mickey Milkovich in SHAMELESS. Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith/SHOWTIME.

UPDATED, 10:05 AM: Showtime said today that the Season 10 premiere of its signature comedy Shameless has been pushed back by one week to Sunday, November 10. No word yet from the premium cabler about why the change was made.

PREVIOUSLY, AUGUST 2: Showtime has set November premiere dates for the new seasons of two of its longest-running shows and the sophomore run of its Jim Carrey dramedy. Season 10 of the William H. Macy-led Shameless bows at 9 p.m. Sunday, November 3, followed by the Season 2 launch of Carrey’s Kidding at 10 (watch the new trailer below). The seventh go-round for Liev Schrieber’s Ray Donovan kicks off two weeks later in its new slot at 8 p.m. Sunday, November 17.

Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Shameless will pick up six months after last season’s finale: Frank (Macy, who had five consecutive Emmy noms for the role) uses his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible and his exploits lead him to an old friend. Debbie (Emma Kenney), emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, has stepped in as the new matriarch, ruling over the Gallagher household with an iron fist. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (Kate Miner). Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) has to decide what to do with his life as he finishes military school and heads back to the South side. Liam (Christian Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V (Shanola Hampton) as Kev (Steve Howey) faces an identity crisis. Gallavich returns this season as Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers.

Related Story Jeff Daniels To Star & Executive Produce 'Rust' Drama Series At Showtime

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The exec producers are John Wells, Nancy M. Pimental and Joe Lawson.

Season 7 of Ray Donovan finds Ray (three-time Emmy nominee Schreiber) working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the Ray Donovan of old. Between NYC Mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself. And when Feratti’s corruption brings a piece of Mickey’s past (Jon Voight) back to New York, Ray is forced to seek answers to long-buried questions. Meanwhile, Bunchy (Dash Mihok), hoping for a fresh start, bunks in Ray’s apartment and works stocking shelves at a pharmacy. Terry (Eddie Marsan) is offered a new, unconventional healing opportunity. Daryll (Pooch Hall) struggles to figure out where he fits into the Donovan clan. Bridget (Kerris Dorsey) and Smitty (Graham Rogers) face the realities of married life.

Created by Ann Biderman, the series is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.

Showtime

Carrey returns as the iconic children’s TV host Jeff Pickles for the second season of Kidding, which picks up moments after Season 1’s cliffhanger. His beloved Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time is off the air for the first time in 30 years, and Jeff must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him. He creates a new and controversial method to talk directly to children across the world only to become the target of animosity for the first time in his career. As Jeff navigates the most complicated moral gray areas of his life, he discovers a new side of himself in a season full of music, magic, puppets and pathos. Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris and Justin Kirk also star. Kidding is executive produced by Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michel Gondry, Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente. Here’s the trailer: