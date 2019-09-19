Showtime Rejigs Fall Schedule, Moving Dates For ‘The Affair’ Finale, ‘Back To Life’ & ‘Kidding’ Season 2

Showtime has rejigged a number of premiere dates for its fall schedule as it moves to a three-hour programming block for the first time.

The premium cable network has reshuffled shows including the finale of The Affair, the U.S. premiere of British comedy Back to Life and Season 2 of Jim Carrey’s Kidding.

The Affair now will have its series finale on Sunday, November 3. The show, which is wrapping up after five seasons, previously was set to air back-to-back episodes on October 27 but will now move the finale to the following week at 9 p.m. The final season, which consists of 11 episodes, stars Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Anna Paquin and Sanaa Lathan. It is executive produced by Jessica Rhoades (Sharp Objects), Hagai Levi (In Treatment) and Michele Giordono (Nurse Jackie).

Back to Life, which stars Episodes’ Daisy Haggard, originally was set for October 6 but now will debut with back-to-back episodes at 10 pm November 3, following the Season 10 premiere of Shameless. The comedy follows Miri Matteson (Haggard), who returns home after 18 years behind bars and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large. Haggard also created and wrote Back to Life, which was originally was produced for the BBC by Fleabag producer Two Brothers Pictures.

The second season of Kidding moves to next year, to be paired with the eighth and final season of Homeland. The series, which stars Carrey as iconic children’s television host Jeff Pickles, will debut with back-to-back episodes at 10 p.m. Sunday February 9. Originally set to premiere on November 3, the second season picks up moments after season one’s cliffhanger, and with his beloved Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years, Jeff must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him. The series also stars Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon), Catherine Keener (Get Out), Judy Greer (Married), Cole Allen, Juliet Morris and Justin Kirk and is executive produced by Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michel Gondry, Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente.

