Showtime Acquires ‘Vice’ Weekly Newsmagazine For Spring Premiere

Showtime is bolstering its unscripted slate, acquiring rights to the Emmy-winning newsmagazine Vice, following its cancellation by HBO. The premium cabler has ordered a 13-episode season to premiere in the spring of 2020.

The series, which features a diverse group of award-winning journalists, has been nominated for 12 Primetime Emmy awards across its previous six seasons, with two wins including Outstanding Informational Series or Special. It’s known for its on-the-ground reportage from the front lines of global conflicts and civil uprisings in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and beyond, to critical issues such as LGBTQ rights and the climate crisis, immigration and gun control.

“As so much of television news has moved in a direction of partisan coverage and talking heads, the team behind VICE continues to delve deep into the global issues, conflicts and newsmakers affecting our everyday lives,” said Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks. “They also do it with an incredibly diverse cadre of journalists – both in front of and behind the camera. Their dogged pursuit of award-winning journalism, is matched by stellar filmmaking and craft in this weekly documentary series. We’re honored and excited to partner with them moving forward.”

Vice News will continue to produce the series for Showtime.

“Our team of award-winning reporters, producers and editors have set the tone for gold-standard longform international reporting and we can’t wait to bring those stories to Showtime, who share our passion for quality storytelling, differentiated and important journalism, and distinctive voices that capture the critical issues facing our world today,” said Nancy Dubuc, CEO, VICE Media.

Vice joins a slate of non-fiction programming on Showtime that includes the returning political series The Circus, docu-series such as Murder in the Bayou, the network’s first true-crime series, Shangri-La and The Trade, and documentary features including XY Chelsea and the upcoming Ready for War and The Kingmaker.