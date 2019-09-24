Shout! Studios Lands ‘Lazy Susan’ Comedy Starring Sean Hayes, Matthew Broderick & Allison Janney

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios has obtained North American theatrical, digital, and home entertainment distribution rights to Lazy Susan, a big-hearted comedy which features an ensemble cast led by Will & Grace star Sean Hayes. Additional cast includes Carrie Aizley, Margo Martindale, Jim Rash, Kiel Kennedy, Danny Johnson, Darlene Hunt, Skipp Sudduth, J.R. Ramirez, and Matty Cardarople as well as Matthew Broderick and Oscar winner Allison Janney.

Shout! Studios aims to launch the movie across all major entertainment platforms, beginning with a theatrical launch in 2020.

Directed by Nick Peet, the film follows Susan (Hayes), the self-centered oddball in her family who lazily skated through life with their grudging support until one day she wakes up to realize she’s middle-aged with no job, no relationship, and an increasingly estranged family. She finally decides to take charge and turn things around, but never having done anything herself before, the struggle is real as Susan becomes the woman she always wanted to be, all on her own.

Hayes wrote the screenplay with Darlene Hunt and Carrie Aizley. Producers are Carl Moellenberg of Dominion Pictures, Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills Productions, and Shane O’Brien and Zach O’Brien of Stargazer Films.

“Lazy Susan is that all too rare indie gem with a distinct, assured and very funny voice. This film knows exactly what it is, in the best possible way, and the cast is a genuine dream team, led by a pitch-perfect Sean Hayes,” said Jordan Fields, Vice President of Acquisitions at Shout! Studios.

“After years of development and finally getting it to the screen, we feel confident that we found the right partners in Shout! Factory,” said Hayes. “I can’t wait for people to go out and see Lazy Susan because God knows, she’s not getting up to see you.”

The deal was negotiated by Fields and Vanessa Keiko Flanders, Shout’s Vice President of Business Affairs, and Andrew Herwitz, President of The Film Sales Company on behalf of the filmmakers.