Shondaland Teams With Norman Lear, Steve Martin & ‘Shrill’ Creator Lindy West On Neflix Anthology Series ‘Notes On Love’

Shonda Rhimes is teaming up with Norman Lear, Steve Martin, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han, Shrill creator Lindy West and songwriter Diane Warren for a Netflix anthology series.

Notes On Love will feature collections of stories centering on marriage with each episode coming from the lens of a high-profile creative. It is the latest project unveiled as part of Shondaland’s overall deal with Netflix.

The show is an episodic anthology series that ranges across genres and explores the unexpected, life-changing, euphoric, hilarious, surreal, and all-consuming places where love intersects with our lives. The first season will include stories about where love and marriage meet, specifically, examining what marriage is, what it means, and how it’s changing.

Lear, fresh from the success of ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience and the revival of One Day At A Time, is penning an episode with his writing partner Aaron Shure, who has worked on Everybody Loves Raymond, The New Adventures of Old Christine and The Office. Lear and Brent Miller will exec produce the episode.

Netflix

The Jerk and Roxanne writer Steve Martin, who recently undertook Netflix special Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, will write an episode, while other episodes will be written by Jenny Han, who has exec produced all three To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before films for Netflix, songwriter Diane Warren, who wrote I’ll Fight for the recent RBG documentary, and an episode written by Shrill creator Lindy West and musician and comedian Ahamefule J. Oluo (left), who both wrote feature film Thin Skin with Charles Mudede.

Han, Martin, Warren, West and Oluo will exec produce their episodes, while Rhimes and Betsy Beers will exec produce the entire series.

It is the latest Shondaland show for Netflix following period drama Bridgerton, which is set to air next year, as well as a project about con artist Anna Delvey.