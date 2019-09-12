Shari Hardison Named Solstice Studios Head Of U.S. Distribution; Russell Crowe Road Rage Thriller ‘Unhinged’ Set As First Release For August 28, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Shari Hardison has been named Head of U.S. Distribution for Solstice Studios. She starts September 23, reporting to president/CEO Mark Gill, overseeing distribution on all Sostice U.S. releases in all media. Hardison has set the first theatrical release from the studio, Unhinged, to open wide on August 28, 2020.

The Derrick Borte-directed psychological thriller stars Academy Award winner Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius. It’s written by Carl Ellsworth and produced by Lisa Ellzey. Unhinged takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of Rachel (Pistorius), a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy (Crowe). Road rage doesn’t begin to describe what he’s about to do to her and everyone she knows.

Hardison has over 20 years of entertainment distribution experience and was most recently senior veep of Domestic Distribution and Assistant Head of Sales at STX Entertainment. There, she was responsible for negotiating and securing theatrical film bookings, including the box-office hit The Upside, which grossed over $100 million domestic. Hardison also oversaw the release of Den of Thieves and executed the release strategy for Academy Award nominee Molly’s Game.

Before STX, Hardison worked for Relativity Europa Corp, Overture Film and Focus Features, and among the projects she worked on are Law Abiding Citizen, Oscar winner Traffic, Lost in Translation, Fargo and The Big Lebowski.

Solstice Studios launched last fall, founded by Gill, Andrew Gunn, Guy Botham and Vincent Bruzzese. It will produce three to five movies per year meant to draw global audiences, with budgets mostly in the $20 million to $80 million range.