Groundswell Taps Shannon Gaulding For President Of Production Post

EXCLUSIVE: Michael London’s Groundswell Productions has tapped Shannon Gaulding to be president of production, overseeing film and television.

Gaulding joins from Hollywood Gang Productions, where she executive produced three seasons of StartUp, the Sony/Amazon series that stars Martin Freeman and Ron Perlman. She also produced Mike P. Nelson’s The Domestics for MGM and worked on projects with directors Andy Muschietti, Zach Snyder, Mel Gibson, and Jose Padilha. Before that she worked as a production exec at Relativity Media, Sony/Screen Gems and Columbia Pictures where she worked on a range of movies including Dear John, The Immortals, Safe Haven, and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

“I’ve known Shannon for several years, and I am thrilled that she will bring her experience, taste and relationships to the company ,” London said. “She’s a true producer at heart with that rare combination of creative passion and the practical skills to get things done.”

Gaulding said she “long admired Michael’s work; his taste is peerless. Joining the team at Groundswell is that rare opportunity to be a part of making content that is both commercial and artistic.”

London has also upped to director of development Jordan Mahoney, who joined Groundswell a year ago from The Weinstein Company.

“Jordan has very quickly established himself as a key creative voice in the company and I’m excited for him to broaden his role and expand his contributions,” London said.

Groundswell is in production on the 5th season of The Magicians for Syfy and the fourth season of Snowfall for FX. Lionsgate has UK distribution and eOne U.S. distribution on Farming, an autobiographical film written and directed by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje starring Damson Idris, Kate Beckinsale and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.