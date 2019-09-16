‘Shameless’: Constance Zimmer To Recur In Season 10 Of Showtime Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Constance Zimmer (UnReal) is set for a multi-episode arc opposite Emma Kenney in Season 10 of Showtime’s Shameless, starring William H. Macy.

The 10th season picks up six months after last season’s finale: Frank (Macy) uses his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible and his exploits lead him to an old friend. Debbie (Kenney), emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, has stepped in as the new matriarch, ruling over the Gallagher household with an iron fist. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (Kate Miner). Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) has to decide what to do with his life as he finishes military school and heads back to the South side. Liam (Christian Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V (Shanola Hampton) as Kev (Steve Howey) faces an identity crisis. Gallavich returns this season as Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers.

Zimmer will play Claudia, a wealthy, sophisticated woman whom Debbie encounters at a hotel bar. Claudia’s assumptions about Debbie send her into an existential crisis.

Zimmer earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on UnReal and soon will be seen in Season 2 of Condor. Her other television credits include starring roles on House of Cards, The Newsroom and Entourage and a recurring role on A Million Little Things. She is repped by UTA and Sweeney Entertainment.

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, and Joe Lawson.

Season 10 of Shameless premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, November 10, on Showtime.

