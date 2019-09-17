Click to Skip Ad
‘Sex And The City’ Creator Darren Star To Give Keynote Address At Mipcom

Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sex and the City creator Darren Star is to give a keynote at the Mipcom event in Cannes.

Star, who also created TV Land’s Younger, will speak with Jill Offman, Executive Vice President of Paramount Network International and Comedy Central International at the event, which runs October 14-17.

Star recently wrapped the sixth season of Younger and is in production with Paramount Network series Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins. He is also behind Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place.

It is the first high-profile creative name to be signed up for the French TV confab and will come as Mipcom addresses ‘The Streaming Offensive’ across its conference line-up. He will bring his perspective on creativity in the post-linear world om Tuesday October 15.

Other speakers at the event include Amazon Studios execs James Farrell and Georgia Brown, Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio and Maria Kyriacou, President, ITV Studios International.

