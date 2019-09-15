Seth MacFarlane Ties Record For Most Voice-Over Emmys With Fourth Win For ‘Family Guy’

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane is starting to own the Outstanding Voice-Over Performance Emmy category. Since the category was established in 2014, he has won three of the six years, including tonight at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Including the pre-2014 split Outstanding Voice-Over Performance category, MacFarlane has won four times, tying The Simpsons veterans Dan Castellaneta and Hank Azaria for most voice-over Emmy trophies overall.

MacFarlane’s first Emmy win for voicing a cadre of characters on Family Guy, including Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin and Brian Griffin, came almost two decades ago, in 2000, for the show’s second season. One season later, Family Guy was canceled by Fox only to be resurrected following a huge success of the produced episodes on DVD and cable.

MacFarane went on to create and star in a successful movie with Ted, which earned him an Oscar nomination (for best song), and live-action series with The Orville, launch a Grammy-nominated music career and land an Oscar hosting gig and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Still, two decades after it originally premiered, Family Guy remains one of the most successful animated series in history, and MacFarlane one of the most heralded animated voice-over performers.