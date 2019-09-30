Click to Skip Ad
Sendhil Ramamurthy Joins Mindy Kaling’s Coming-Of-Age Series ‘Never Have I Ever’

Sendhil-Ramamurthy
Photo courtesy of Main Stage PR

EXCLUSIVE: The Office alum Sendhil Ramamurthy is reuniting with Mindy Kaling on the latter’s new coming-of-age Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever.

Ramamurthy is set for a recurring role in the series from Kaling, The Mindy Project co-exec producer Lang Fisher and Universal TV.

Netflix
Isopix/Shutterstock

Co-created, co-written and executive produced by Kaling and Fisher, who also serve as showrunners, Never Have I Ever is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood. It follows the complicated life of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenager. She is an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Tennis great John McEnroe narrates the series.

Ramamurthy will play Mohan Venkatesan, a warm, caring father and husband with an adventurous streak (he owns a moped). Along with his wife, he moved to Los Angeles from Chennai in 2001. He loves America and is determined to give his teenage daughter the best life possible here.

Ramamurthy guest starred in the eighth and ninth seasons of The Office as Kaling’s character Kelly Kapoor’s new boyfriend Ravi, a doctor. Ramamurthy also recurs as DC villain Bloodwork on The Flash. His other credits include a series regular role on Reverie and recent recurring on New Amsterdam. He’s repped by Paradigm, Anonymous Content, The Artists Partnership, and attorney Carlos Goodman at Bloom Hergott Diemer.

