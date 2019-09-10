London Department Store Selfridges To Open Three-Screen Cinema

London department store Selfridges is to house a three-screen cinema after striking a deal with boutique chain Olympic Studios.
The venue is due to open to the public at the end of November in Selfridge’s London site on Oxford Street and will screen a mixture of current blockbusters and indie films. The largest screen will have a capacity of 80.
Selfridges previously hosted a one-screen cinema in partnership with Everyman.
Simon Forster, Selfridges’ managing director, said, “For us this is a very exciting, yet natural extension to what Selfridges does, which is to provide customers with an extraordinary experience all year round.”
